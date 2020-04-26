Nearly 180 Goan seafarers who disembarked off 3 ships at Mumbai port test negative: CM

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that nearly all the 180-odd Goan seafarers, who have disembarked off three ships at the Mumbai port, have tested negative for COVID-19 and the process of bringing them to the state could begin on Sunday.

"All 66 crew from Marella (Discovery) have alighted and all of them have tested negative. They would probably be brought to Goa on Sunday. Karnika and Angria crew have also come out negative," Sawant said during a press conference on Saturday.

In all, nearly 8,000 seafarers from Goa are currently stranded in various anchored ships and ports across the world, according to official statistics. (ANI)