Saddened by untimely demise of Irrfan Khan: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday expressed sadness over the untimely demise of noted actor Irrfan Khan, saying it is a big loss to the world of cinema and millions of film lovers. Praising the talented actor, Kovind said his diverse roles and remarkable performances will remain etched in people’s memories. "Saddened by the untimely demise of noted actor Irrfan Khan. A rare talent and a brilliant actor, his diverse roles and remarkable performances will remain etched in our memories. A big loss to the world of cinema and millions of film lovers. condolences to his family & admirers," the president tweeted. Khan lost his battle with a rare form of cancer and died in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday. He was 54. PTI AKV SRY