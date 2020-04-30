Huge loss for entertainment industry: Kovind on Rishi Kapoor's demise

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday condoled the demise of veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, calling it as shocking and a huge loss for the entertainment industry. "Rishi Kapoor's untimely demise is shocking. An evergreen personality with an always smiling face, he was so full of life that it's difficult to believe that he is no more," Kovind tweeted.

"A huge loss for the entertainment industry. Let us pray for his soul. Condolences to his family and friends," the president added. Kapoor, the romantic star of many a Bollywood film who was diagnosed with leukemia in 2018, died in a Mumbai hospital on Thursday, his brother Randhir Kapoor said. He was 67. PTI AKV HMB