Chiranjeevi, other Telugu stars condole Rishi Kapoor's demise

Megastar Chiranjeevi and other top Telugu actors on Thursday condoled the death of veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor and paid glowing tributes to him. Chiranjeevi, who posted on Twitter a photo of himself with Rishi Kapoor, described him as a "great friend".

"Devastated to know Rishi Ji is no more. A great friend, a great artist, the heartthrob of millions. Carrier of a great legacy. Feel so heartbroken at this loss. Farewell, my friend #RishiKapoor. Rest in peace," Chiranjeevi, a former Union Minister, said. Chiranjeevi's younger brother and popular hero Pawan Kalyan said Kapoor's demise is a great loss to Indian cinema.

"Saddened by the sudden demise of legendary actor, Sri #RishiKapoor this is a great loss for Indian cinema. My heartfelt condolences to their family members. May his soul rest in peace," Pawan Kalyan, founder of Jana Sena Party, tweeted. Another top star Mahesh Babu said Rishi Kapoor's death is yet another irreplaceable loss to the world of cinema.

"Heartbreaking to hear about #RishiKapoor sir. Yet another irreplaceable loss in our world of cinema...A complete entertainer and an incredibly talented actor... A true legend. My deepest condolences and strength to Ranbir and his family.

May his soul rest in peace," he said. Rishi Kapoor (67), who was suffering from cancer, died in a Mumbai hospital on Thursday.