Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chiranjeevi, other Telugu stars condole Rishi Kapoor's demise

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-04-2020 16:07 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 15:39 IST
Chiranjeevi, other Telugu stars condole Rishi Kapoor's demise
Rishi Kapoor (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Megastar Chiranjeevi and other top Telugu actors on Thursday condoled the death of veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor and paid glowing tributes to him. Chiranjeevi, who posted on Twitter a photo of himself with Rishi Kapoor, described him as a "great friend".

"Devastated to know Rishi Ji is no more. A great friend, a great artist, the heartthrob of millions. Carrier of a great legacy. Feel so heartbroken at this loss. Farewell, my friend #RishiKapoor. Rest in peace," Chiranjeevi, a former Union Minister, said. Chiranjeevi's younger brother and popular hero Pawan Kalyan said Kapoor's demise is a great loss to Indian cinema.

"Saddened by the sudden demise of legendary actor, Sri #RishiKapoor this is a great loss for Indian cinema. My heartfelt condolences to their family members. May his soul rest in peace," Pawan Kalyan, founder of Jana Sena Party, tweeted. Another top star Mahesh Babu said Rishi Kapoor's death is yet another irreplaceable loss to the world of cinema.

"Heartbreaking to hear about #RishiKapoor sir. Yet another irreplaceable loss in our world of cinema...A complete entertainer and an incredibly talented actor... A true legend. My deepest condolences and strength to Ranbir and his family.

May his soul rest in peace," he said. Rishi Kapoor (67), who was suffering from cancer, died in a Mumbai hospital on Thursday.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Fellaini lends struggling Standard Liege 3 million euros: report

Marouane Fellaini will lend his former club Standard Liege three million euros 3.26 million to help them through the coronavirus crisis, Belgian media reported on Thursday. The former Everton and Manchester United midfielder, who now plays ...

Due to curbs, Rishi's body taken to crematorium from hospital

In view of the coronavirus- enforced lockdown, the mortal remains of Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor were taken to crematorium straight from the hospital where he died on Thursday morning, said an official. Kapoor 67, who was suffering from ca...

Former Man Utd star Cole starts kidney research fund

Former Manchester United striker Andy Cole has started a research fund to help improve kidney transplants and patient wellbeing following his own battle against kidney failure. Cole, who won multiple trophies under Alex Ferguson at Old Traf...

Greek PM confirms Canadian military helicopter has crashed

Greeces prime minister has expressed his condolences after a Canadian military helicopter crashed off the coast of a Greek island during NATO maneuvers. A Greek navy helicopter was taking part in the search for the CH-148 Cyclone helicopter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020