Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suresh K Reddy is India's new ambassador to Brazil

Suresh K Reddy has been appointed India's next ambassador to Brazil, said the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 23:05 IST
Suresh K Reddy is India's new ambassador to Brazil
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Suresh K Reddy has been appointed India's next ambassador to Brazil, said the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday.

The diplomat is currently serving as an Additional Secretary in the ministry. An IFS officer of 1991 batch, Reddy is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the ministry added.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

SpiceJet flight brings 14 tonnes of medical supplies from China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi holds series of meetings to boost economy amid coronavirus crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a series of meetings to discuss strategies to boost the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and attract more foreign investments into India as well as promote local investments. He reviewed the ...

Czechs to allow cultural and sports events with up to 100 people in next reopening wave

The Czech government will allow cultural and sport events with up to 100 people to go ahead from May 11 as part of a next phase of relaxing restrictions imposed to combat the spread of the new coronavirus, officials said on Thursday. This w...

Delhi govt warns pvt hospitals against denial of treatment to non COVID-19 patients

In a stern warning, the Delhi government on Thursday ordered private hospitals in the city to not deny treatment to non COVID-19 patients, saying flouting of the directives will invite punitive measures, including cancellation of license. T...

UN launches COVID-19 aid flights to vulnerable developing nations

The U.N. World Food Program on Thursday sent a first plane loaded with medical supplies for developing nations especially vulnerable to the coronavirus pandemic, aiming to ramp up the service to 350 flights per month.WFP chose nine airports...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020