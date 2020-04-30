Suresh K Reddy is India's new ambassador to Brazil
Suresh K Reddy has been appointed India's next ambassador to Brazil, said the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 23:05 IST
Suresh K Reddy has been appointed India's next ambassador to Brazil, said the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday.
The diplomat is currently serving as an Additional Secretary in the ministry. An IFS officer of 1991 batch, Reddy is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the ministry added.
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Brazil
- Ministry of External Affairs