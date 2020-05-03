Dehradun administration seals area after coronavirus case

A lane in Chaman Vihar Colony of Niranjanpur area in Dehradun was sealed on Sunday after a person tested positive for coronavirus here, informed the District Magistrate.

All shops and banks in the area will remain closed and people cannot move out. The city is in 'orange zone'.

SP (City) Shweta Chaubey informed that there are now five hotspots in the city and the police are ensuring strict implementation of restrictions in the area. (ANI)