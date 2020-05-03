Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dehradun administration seals area after coronavirus case

A lane in Chaman Vihar Colony of Niranjanpur area in Dehradun was sealed on Sunday after a person tested positive for coronavirus here, informed the District Magistrate.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 03-05-2020 15:36 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 15:36 IST
Dehradun administration seals area after coronavirus case
A visual from the spot in Dehradun. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A lane in Chaman Vihar Colony of Niranjanpur area in Dehradun was sealed on Sunday after a person tested positive for coronavirus here, informed the District Magistrate.

All shops and banks in the area will remain closed and people cannot move out. The city is in 'orange zone'.

SP (City) Shweta Chaubey informed that there are now five hotspots in the city and the police are ensuring strict implementation of restrictions in the area. (ANI)

TRENDING

Those who want to travel from other states to K'taka and vice-versa must register on 'Sevasindhu' website: Minister

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Cillian Murphy hints ‘chaos & knocking heads’ for Tommy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

CIL shifts gears to overburden removal as coal demand slumps

Coal India has shifted its focus to overburden removal -- the process of removing the top soil and rock to expose coal seams in its open cast mines --as the power sector, a major consumer of the dry fuel, has witnessed almost 30 per cent dr...

Two dead after bus carrying migrant workers meets with accident in Odisha

At least two people were killed after a bus carrying more than 60 migrants met with an accident in Kandhamal district of Odisha on Saturday night. The bus was carrying stranded migrants from Surat in Gujarat to their respective native place...

Ex-convict helps neighbours cope in Morocco virus lockdown

When the coronavirus came, Noureddine Elmihnida saw it as the scourge it was. But he also says he saw it as an opportunity. It was, he says, a new chance for him and others who have lived lives of crime to redeem themselves, to step up and ...

Amit Shah salutes 'corona warriors', says entire country stands with them

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday saluted the corona warriors for their unmatched contribution and sacrifice in fighting the COVID-19 epidemic. Doctors, paramedics, policemen, sanitation workers and others engaged in different duties ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020