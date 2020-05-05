Left Menu
Col Sharma killed in Kashmir anti-terror operation cremated in Jaipur

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-05-2020 16:20 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 15:58 IST
Col Ashutosh Sharma Image Credit: Twitter (@ANI)

Col Ashutosh Sharma, the commanding officer of 21 Rashtriya Rifles who was killed during an anti-terror operation in north Kashmir, was cremated with full military honors in Jaipur on Tuesday. His wife Pallavi Sharma and brother lit the funeral pyre at Jaipur Military Station's 61, Cavalry Ground amid firing of three-volley gunshots.

With pride on her face, Pallavi Sharma held the tricolor tightly in which the body was wrapped and touched it with her face many times but shed no tears. When the body was put on the pyre, she gently waved at it with her dupatta, as people gathered there shouted slogans in Col Sharma's honor and against Pakistan. Pallavi and Col Sharma's minor daughter saluted the departed soul in her final respect.

A unit of the South Western Command of the Army gave a guard of honor to Col Sharma. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, South Western Army Commander Lt Gen Alok Kler, several other leaders and Army and state government officials paid tributes and consoled the grieving family members.

Rajasthan Soldier Welfare Minister Pratap Singh, MP Rajyavardhan Rathore, Jaipur Collector Jogaram, and other senior officials also laid wreaths and paid tributes. "The entire nation will remember the sacrifice of Col Ashutosh. The country is proud of him," Gehlot said.

He said soldiers from Rajasthan have made supreme sacrifices be it in 1962, 1965, 1971, or in Kargil War. Gehlot said the country is united against terrorism. Lt Gen Alok Kler said Col Sharma represents every soldier fighting against terrorists, for the country, and for the honor of this Army.

"I have spoken to his wife and told her that his bravery will never be forgotten and neither will Mrs. Ashutosh Sharma, Pallavi, a very honored member of our community, ever be forgotten. We will be there for them all the time and I salute Ashutosh Sharma and heroes like him," he said. Col Sharma was among five security forces personnel killed in an encounter with terrorists in north Kashmir on Sunday. His mortal remains reached Jaipur in a special aircraft on Monday and were kept at the military hospital and shifted to the 61, Cavalry Ground for the wreath-laying ceremony this morning.

