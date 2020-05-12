Left Menu
Google highlights Turkish writer Tomris Uyar with an outstanding artistic doodle

Google highlights Turkish writer Tomris Uyar with an outstanding artistic doodle
As a writer, Tomris Uyar devoted herself to short fiction with a bit of support from her cats. Image Credit: Google doodle

Happy Birthday Tomris Uyar!!!

Google today remembers the prolific Turkish short story writer and translator Tomris Uyar with a beautiful artistic doodle. Read further to know more about her.

Tomris Uyar's original name is Rana Tomris Gedik. She was born on March 15, 1941. She is remembered everywhere, mainly in Turkey as a great (Turkish) writer, translator and journalist.

Tomris Uyar was born Istanbul. She grew up attending American schools, and her access to English-language short fiction and Turkey's contemporary literature served as a strong inspiration for the future writer.

As a writer, Tomris Uyar devoted herself to short fiction with a bit of support from her cats. Whenever one entered the room, she credited the felines for stimulating her writing process. These 'inspiration cats', referenced in the Doodle artwork, helped her to publish over 900 pages across 11 volumes of her stories throughout her career.

Tomris Uyar graduated in journalism in 1963 and lived in Istanbul, working as a freelance writer and translator. From the mid-1960s she published stories, diaries, translations and literary criticism. She was a prolific writer of short stories of which 11 volumes were published.

Even Tomris Uyar translated into Turkish works in English, French and German by authors including Virginia Woolf, Antoine de Saint-Exupéry and Gabriel García Márquez. Uyar was amongst a group of poets that brought existentialism and surrealism to Turkish literature.

Tomris Uyar and her husband Turgut Uyar won a Turkish Language Society (Türk Dil Kurumu) prize for their translation of Lucretius' natural encyclopedia De rerum natura (Evrenin yapisi, Istanbul 1974).

In 1980 and 1987 she was one of two Turkish authors who were awarded the Sait Faik Short Story Award. In 1987 she received the Theater Art Development Foundation's annual award in memory of actor Avni Dilligil, and in 2002 the Dünya award for the best narrative volume of the year. In the same year, she was awarded the Sedat Simavi Literature Award.

Tomris Uyar died on July 4, 2003 at the age of 62. Among her several works, some are like Ankara: Bilgi Yayınevi, Sinan Yayınları, Okar Yayınları, Adam Yayıncılık, Can Yayınları to name a few.

