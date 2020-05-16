Insurgents handed over to Assam quarantined: Police

The Assam Police on Saturday said the force has kept 10 Bodo and Kamtapur insurgents, who were part of the 22 militants handed over to India by Myanmar, under quarantine. Five members each of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (Songbijit faction) and the Kamatapur Liberation Organization (KLO) were handed over to the Assam Police on Friday, the force said in a statement here.

"On arrival they were subjected to proper medical check up and currently all of them are under quarantine," the statement read. The ultras included self-styled home secretary of NDFB(S) Rajen Daimary.

The Myanmarese army on Friday had handed over to India 22 insurgents wanted in Assam and Manipur in a clandestine operation monitored by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. The insurgents were brought from India's eastern neighbour in a special aircraft. "The following members of NDFB(S) and KLO were handed over to Assam police by Agency of Government of India on 15.5.20. These militants were handed over to GOI by myanmar govt [sic]," the statement said.

The NDFB(S) members are Rajen Daimary, Sansuma Basumatary, Gagaram Basumatary, Surju Brahmo and Sukuram Brahma, while Bhajan Barman, Bishnu Roy, Jitendra Roy, Dhono Roy and Shanker Deb Barman belong to the KLO, it added..