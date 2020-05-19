Left Menu
Development News Edition

Documentary film on COVID warriors shot during lockdown to air on Nat Geo on May 22

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 18:40 IST
Documentary film on COVID warriors shot during lockdown to air on Nat Geo on May 22

From heathcare workers to police personnel and government officials to journalists, the heroic efforts of COVID-19 warriors in India has been captured in a new documentary that was innovatively filmed during the ongoing lockdown. The film 'Lockdown: India Fights Coronavirus', produced by National Geographic, is slated to premiere on May 22 at 9.00 pm on the network, officials said on Tuesday.

"This is a special film that brings alive the unique and inspiring stories and tireless efforts of some incredible Indians that we all will owe our future to. It features doctors and other medical personnel, police personnel, government leaders, journalists and other heroes born out of the crisis," Anuradha Aggarwal, Head - Infotainment, English and Kids, Star India, told PTI. The unique 'made-at-home' documentary was shot keeping all the safety protocols and government guidelines in mind.

"It has been virtually directed and produced without a single member of the crew stepping out of their houses. It covers cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Sangli, Bengaluru, Chennai and some parts of Kerala," she said. The project also features officials from health departments, state commissioners, officials from COVID-19 war rooms and other medical personnel who are at the frontline of this war against this pandemic that has wrecked havoc globally.

The number of coronavirus cases crossed the one lakh-mark in India on Tuesday, while the death toll due to the infection touched 3,163, according to the union health ministry. "From their rigorous regimens, to dedicated service to humanity and a combatant spirit, the documentary is an attempt to acknowledge and showcase the heroic endeavours of the COVID warriors," Aggarwal said. The project entailed remotely conducted interviews via video-conference and footage shot by the protagonists themselves, the network's official said, when asked about the challenges faced by the team.

These team stitched together self-shot sequences and archival footage from the protagonists themselves to showcase an unseen and moving narrative of their daily battles, she added. Asked when was the project conceptualised, Aggarwal said, while the team had been closely monitoring the situation around the novel coronavirus since early this year, "we started conceptualising the project when the disease was rapidly transmitting to other parts of the world with only a handful cases identified in India".

The project and its concept evolved with time, especially after the lockdown was announced in India and the pandemic started spreading, she said. "In line with the government of India's guidelines on the lockdown, we decided to make National Geographic India's first-ever 'made-at-home' documentary," Aggrawal said.

Asked if the film also talks about lockdown in other countries, she said, while the documentary does address the issues and life during the lockdown generally and captures all the struggles, emotions and battle against COVID-19, it predominantly focuses on operations carried out by frontline warriors in India. On the challenges faced by the crew, she said, "We have made this film without any of our team members stepping out of their homes for a shoot, strictly adhering to social distancing norms and the lockdown guidelines issued by the government of India and the relevant state governments from time-to-time." Other challenges included transforming various formats of videos such as horizontal, vertical to make it suitable for television viewing, low internet bandwidth, remote coordination and adherence and yet maintain the high standards of quality that National Geographic is known for, the official said.

"We also had to adapt our storyline and narrative to suit the dynamic situation.  "While we are safely locked in, they are out there, India's brave men and women, leading from the front in this battle for humanity's future. This film is our homage to their valiance," she said..

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Bank loan fraud: ED attaches Rs 18.5-cr assets in Chandigarh

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth Rs 18.5 crore, including over two dozen plots and some SUVs, in connection with a money laundering probe linked to an alleged bank fraud in Chandigarh, the agency said on Tuesday. The ac...

Russian PM Mishustin returns to work after COVID-19 treatment

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin returned to work on Tuesday after recovering from the novel coronavirus infection for which he was hospitalised. Mikhail Vladimirovich has completed treatment and has been discharged from the medical...

Cook and deliver: Dubai restaurants turn creative in cut-throat market

Running a restaurant in Dubai, where a discerning international clientele has more than twice as many dining options per head as in New York, was a cut-throat business even before the coronavirus struck. Now restaurateurs are having to adap...

Czech coronavirus cases show biggest rise in 4 weeks, death toll passes 300

The Czech Republic reported on Tuesday its biggest daily rise in new coronavirus cases in four weeks, at a time when it is relaxing most of its restrictions on business and movement.The health ministry, reporting data for Monday, said there...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020