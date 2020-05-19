Left Menu
Development News Edition

Samajwadi Party leader, son shot dead in UP's Sambhal; 2 held

PTI | Sambhal | Updated: 19-05-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 20:19 IST
Samajwadi Party leader, son shot dead in UP's Sambhal; 2 held

A Samajwadi Party leader and his son were shot dead in Shamshoi village here on Tuesday after a dispute with a group of villagers over the construction of a road, following which two persons were arrested, police said. The two who have been arrested are among eight people who have been booked in connection with the double murder, they said.

Chhotelal Diwakar (50) and his son Sunil Kumar (28) were shot dead due to a dispute over the construction of a road under the rural employment generation scheme MGNREGS in the village, Superintendent of Police (SP) Yamuna Prasad said. The incident took place under the Bahjoi police station area here, he said.

The bodies have been sent for autopsy, the officer said. Following a complaint by the victim's second son Sachin Kumar, an FIR has been lodged against eight people, including two unidentified persons, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 302 (murder), Prasad said.

Two of those named in the FIR -- Jitendra Sharma and Sharmendra Sharma -- have been arrested. The others named in the FIR are Ramendra, Upendra, Gyandendra and Gajendra Singh, he said. Efforts are being made to arrest the remaining accused, he added.

Former Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav condemned the incident and said Diwakar was a dedicated party worker. He was given the Samajwadi Party ticket from the Chandausi Vidhan Sabha seat in the 2017 assembly elections, but the seat later went to the SP's alliance partner.

Yadav accused the BJP government in the state and the police of sheltering criminals. "After the murder of our dedicated worker today, it has been proved that police are sheltering the criminals, and members of the opposition party, especially the Samajwadi Party, are being targeted," he claimed.

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Mindy Kaling to write Reese Witherspoon's 'Legally Blonde 3'

Mindy Kaling will be joining hands with Dan Goor to write the script of Reese Witherspoons highly anticipated film Legally Blonde 3. According to Deadline, Witherspoon will return to her iconic character of Elle Woods in the third installme...

Pakistani police hunt for killer of two teenage girls seen in kissing video

Pakistani police have launched a manhunt following the murder of two teenage girls who were seen kissing a man in a video that went viral on social media. The girls were killed last week in the deeply conservative and war-torn northwestern ...

Six positive tests for coronavirus at Premier League clubs - league

Six positive cases for coronavirus have been detected at three Premier League clubs after players and staff were tested ahead of a return to trainingThe Premier League can today confirm that, on Sunday 17 May and Monday 18 May, 748 players ...

Man intentionally run over in Jaisalmer

A 25-year-old man was intentionally run over by a father-son duo after a dispute in Rajasthans Jaisalmer district, police alleged on Tuesday. Tahir Khan had allegedly thrashed Ismail Khan 53 and his son and Allabachaya 25. Taking revenge, t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020