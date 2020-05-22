Left Menu
Film shootings, post-production to begin in a phased manner, says Telangana CM

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday said that the film shootings, post-production works, which were stopped due to the nationwide lockdown, would resume in a phased manner.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 22-05-2020 23:34 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 23:34 IST
Film shootings, post-production to begin in a phased manner, says Telangana CM
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday said that the film shootings, post-production works, which were stopped due to the nationwide lockdown, would resume in a phased manner. According to an official statement, the CM has suggested that everyone concerned should follow the lockdown conditions, preventive measures to contain the Coronavirus and conduct shootings strictly following self-regulation.

The CM has instructed the officials concerned to prepare guidelines on how to conduct film shootings in the State. In a meeting with the prominent film personalities at Pragathi Bhavan on Friday, a discussion on resumption of the film shootings, the revival of post-production work, reopening of the theatres took place.

"The CM suggested that initially, indoor production works with less number of people should be commenced. In the next phase, in June the film shootings can begin. Lastly, based on the situation then, a decision on the film theatres reopening can be taken," stated the release. The Chief Minister said that the film industry should survive "but at the same time Coronavirus should not spread."

"The film shootings with less number of people and by adhering to the coronavirus guidelines and lockdown conditions, work can be taken up," said Rao Rao added: "The government would issue categorical guidelines on the matter and give permission to the shootings. After a few days of shootings, an estimate can be made on the situation, and then a decision on the reopening of the film theatres will be taken." (ANI)

