TDP supporter arrested by CID for forwarding anti govt post on social media

The Andhra Pradesh CID Police have registered a case against TDP supporter Nalada Kishore for forwarding anti-YSRCP government post on social media. Andhra CID served notice to him three days ago, however, Nalanda Kishore was arrested by the Crime Investigation Department on Tuesday morning.

He is one of the friends of former TDP Minister and present Visakhapatnam North MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao. CID registered him under sections 502B and 102B of IPC. Meanwhile, TDP's former minister and MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao came to CID office to visit Nalanda Kishore, but CID police denied him to visit Kishore.

Later MLA Ganta spoke to media saying that the govt is taking revenge on TDP leaders. "Nalanda Kishore is a very close friend of mine. If govt wants to take revenge on me then arrest me, I will face it, instead of me why target my friends and supporters. What was the reason for arrested Kishore at midnight with civil police without the dress code? Just he forwarded a post. He didn't create the post. How can they arrest him? Many people were forwarding many posts, how many can be arrested by CID ?" questioned Rao.

"Kishore shifting to Vijayawada from Visakhapatnam, what's the secret behind arrests in the name of social media posts," asked Rao to the government. (ANI)