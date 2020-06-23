Left Menu
Development News Edition

TDP supporter arrested by CID for forwarding anti govt post on social media

The Andhra Pradesh CID Police have registered a case against TDP supporter Nalada Kishore for forwarding anti-YSRCP government post on social media.

ANI | Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 23-06-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 18:56 IST
TDP supporter arrested by CID for forwarding anti govt post on social media
A visual of CID Regional Office in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.. Image Credit: ANI

The Andhra Pradesh CID Police have registered a case against TDP supporter Nalada Kishore for forwarding anti-YSRCP government post on social media. Andhra CID served notice to him three days ago, however, Nalanda Kishore was arrested by the Crime Investigation Department on Tuesday morning.

He is one of the friends of former TDP Minister and present Visakhapatnam North MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao. CID registered him under sections 502B and 102B of IPC. Meanwhile, TDP's former minister and MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao came to CID office to visit Nalanda Kishore, but CID police denied him to visit Kishore.

Later MLA Ganta spoke to media saying that the govt is taking revenge on TDP leaders. "Nalanda Kishore is a very close friend of mine. If govt wants to take revenge on me then arrest me, I will face it, instead of me why target my friends and supporters. What was the reason for arrested Kishore at midnight with civil police without the dress code? Just he forwarded a post. He didn't create the post. How can they arrest him? Many people were forwarding many posts, how many can be arrested by CID ?" questioned Rao.

"Kishore shifting to Vijayawada from Visakhapatnam, what's the secret behind arrests in the name of social media posts," asked Rao to the government. (ANI)

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CWC urges Centre to cap COVID-19 treatment expenses in private hospitals

The Congress Working Committee CWC on Tuesday urged the Centre to provide immediate relief for those paying exorbitant prices for COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals by capping the prices. CWC conducted a meeting via video conferencing....

Murugappa Group records 2.8% rise in FY20 PAT at Rs 2,946 Cr

Chennai, June 23 PTI The diversified business conglomerate Murugappa Group has recorded a 2.8 per cent rise in its profit after tax for the year ending March 31, 2020 at Rs 2,946 crore. The group registered a growth of 3.3 per cent in turno...

North Eastern Railway deploys coronavirus isolation wards at 14 stations

The North Eastern Railway has deployed train coaches converted into coronavirus isolation wards at 14 of its stations, a senior official said on Tuesday. At every station, as many as 10 coaches have been deployed for suspected COVID-19 pa...

Defense lawyers in MH17 plane trial seek more investigations

Defense lawyers for a Russian charged with involvement in the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014 said Tuesday that the nearly six-year investigation into the deadly incident still has not produced a definiti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020