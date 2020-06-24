Left Menu
Telangana to observe year-long centenary celebrations of former PM PV Narasimha Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday said that the state is set to observe year-long centenary celebrations of late former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao from June 28.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 24-06-2020 05:33 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 05:33 IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday said that the state is set to observe year-long centenary celebrations of late former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao from June 28. "K Chandrashekar Rao declared that to recall and remember the greatest services rendered by former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao as a multi-faced personality in several fields, it was decided to organise his centenary celebrations on behalf of the state for one year," read a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

It added, "He announced that on June 28, the birthday of PV Narasimha Rao, the main programme would be organised at PV Gnana Bhoomi in Hyderabad. Around the same time, celebrations will be held at 50 locations worldwide. Rs 10 crore will be sanctioned immediately." The former Prime Minister's son PV Prabhakar Rao, daughter Vani Devi, Chairman of the Celebration Committee Dr K Keshav Rao, Minister Etela Rajender, Government's Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Advisor Ramanachary, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Official Language Committee Chairman Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao, Cultural Affairs Director Mamidi Harikrishna and CMO Principal Secretary S Narsing Rao were present at the meet.

"The Chief Minister gave instructions on the celebrations that the inaugural programme on June 28 will be held at PV Gnana Bhoomi following the COVID-19 guidelines with a limited number of people," the statement said. "Like a memorial set up for former President APJ Abdul Kalam in Rameswaram, a PV Memorial should be created in Hyderabad. A team under the leadership of Dr Keshav Rao should visit Rameswaram and suggest the government on how the memorial should come up," Rao said.

Terming PV Narasimha Rao as a great literary personality, the Chief Minister instructed officials of the cultural affairs department to publish and distribute the former Prime Minister's unpublished manuscripts to libraries, educational institutions and prominent personalities for free of cost. "PV Narasimha Rao was a great literary personality. He had a firm grip over several languages. He wrote several articles, books and they should be reprinted. We should publish his unpublished manuscripts. Distribute them to the libraries, educational institutions and prominent personalities for free of cost. The cultural affairs department should take this responsibility," the Chief Minister stated.

He said that Telangana Cabinet and the state legislature will pass a resolution demanding Bharat Ratna award to PV Narasimha Rao posthumously. He also said that he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard. (ANI)

