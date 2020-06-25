Left Menu
Coronavirus: Senegal president in quarantine

Senegal's national television says President Macky Sall is going into quarantine after being exposed to someone who tested positive for the new coronavirus. The report late Wednesday said the 58-year-old Sall tested negative for a virus infection earlier in the day but will still self isolate. The report didn't identify the person who exposed the president.

Coronavirus: Senegal president in quarantine
Senegal's national television says President Macky Sall is going into quarantine after being exposed to someone who tested positive for the new coronavirus. The report late Wednesday said the 58-year-old Sall tested negative for a virus infection earlier in the day but will still self isolate.

The report didn't identify the person who exposed the president. A month ago Sall's brother was treated for the virus. The news comes as concern mounts about COVID-19 in the West African nation, which now has more than 6,000 confirmed cases and 93 deaths. Four of the fatalities were announced Wednesday.

The rise in cases comes after Senegal lifted restrictions on movement between cities and shortened the nightly curfew.

