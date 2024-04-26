Uttarakhand: Electricity Commission increases electricity rates by 7 per cent for 2024-25

Uttarakhand Electricity Regulatory Commission has increased electricity rates by seven per cent for 2024-25. "Electricity rates in Uttarakhand have been increased by about seven per cent," the Commission's acting chairman ML Prasad, said on Friday.

However, there has been no increase in fixed charges for 4.5 lakh BPL consumers and snowbound consumers. According to the new rates issued by the Regulatory Commission, domestic consumers have been charged 25 paise for consumption of electricity up to 100 units, 30 paise for 101 to 200 units, and 40 paise per unit for 201 to 400 units.

Last year, the commission increased electricity rates by 9.64 per cent for 2023-24. (ANI)

