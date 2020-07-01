Left Menu
Rajasthan: Cultural body objects to mention of Jayasi's 'Padmavat' in school textbook

The reference in the general knowledge book which led to the objection by the Chittorgarh’s Johar Smriti Sansthan (JSS) is Awadhi poet Malik Mohammed Jayasi’s (1540 AD) poem “Padmavat”, according to which Alauddin Khilji attacked erstwhile Chittorgarh Rawal Ratan Singh for his wife Padmini. The organisation said the authorities have attempted to connect two historical episodes divided by over two centuries and two different regions in the textbook, ''Rajasthan ka Itihas Evam Sanskriti''.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-07-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 19:21 IST
A cultural organisation in Rajasthan has objected to the mention of queen Padmini in a Class 10 textbook as the reason behind the attack on Chittorgarh by Alauddin Khilji. The reference in the general knowledge book which led to the objection by the Chittorgarh’s Johar Smriti Sansthan (JSS) is Awadhi poet Malik Mohammed Jayasi’s (1540 AD) poem “Padmavat”, according to which Alauddin Khilji attacked erstwhile Chittorgarh Rawal Ratan Singh for his wife Padmini.

The organisation said the authorities have attempted to connect two historical episodes divided by over two centuries and two different regions in the textbook, ''Rajasthan ka Itihas Evam Sanskriti''. "The difference between periods of Rawal Ratan Singh (1303 AD) and Malik Mohammed Jayasi (1540 AD) is about 237 years. During this period, none of the historical books say Alauddin Khilji attacked Chittorgarh for Padmini. It is a historical blunder being repeated again and again to play with sentiments of the Rajputs," said 84-year-old head of the JSS, Takhat Singh Solanki.

The JSS identifies itself as a social-cum-research body, which holds yearly Johar Mela to mark the self-immolation of women after Rawal Ratan Singh lost Chittorgarh to Alauddin Khilji. The organisation came to limelight after it banned the entry of tourists at the Chittorgarh fort and hung effigies of “Padmavat” movie director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, actor Ranveer Kapoor and Salman Khan for the supporting the movie.

JSS treasurer Narpat Singh Bhati said it seems the present government has done this to appease their vote bank. "The Rajputs have never bothered about a series of attempts made by consecutive governments to tarnish our rulers. But, our tolerance has a limit when it comes to the sacrifices which shaped modern India,” he said. Udaipur-based historian Chandra Shekhar Sharma said Ziauddin Barani (1285-1357 CE) in his book Tariq-I-Firoz Shahi wrote that Khilji attacked Gujarat king Karna of Vaghela Dynasty in 1301 AD to capture his wife. The Persian historian didn’t mention Padmini as the reason behind the attack on Chittorgarh, he said.

“Even the Khilji’s court historian Amir Khusro in his war memoir Khazian ul-Futuh did mention about the attack on Chittorgarh but not a word on Padmini,” said Sharma..

