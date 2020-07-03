Left Menu
Political leaders express grief over demise of Saroj Khan

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 10:53 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 10:53 IST
Political leaders condoled the death of Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan. . Image Credit: ANI

Several political leaders took to social media expressing grief and condolences over the demise of Bollywood's 'Masterji' Saroj Khan who breathed her last on Friday. Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar called the legendary choreographer a "genius choreographer who impressed and entertained all'.

"Saroj Khan was a genius Choreographer, who impressed & entertained all with her iconic work. Shocked to know about her demise. A big loss to the film industry. Condolences to her family, friends & fans. Om Shanti. #RIPSarojKhan #Legend," tweeted Javadekar on Friday. Union Minister Jitendra Singh also expressed condolences over the passing away where he tweeted, "Saddened to hear of the demise of #SarojKhan . She was the one who institutionalised choreography in Indian Cinema."

Earlier today, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh expressed condolences on the demise of Bollywood's 'Masterji' saying that the songs she choreographed 'have a permanent place in audiences' hearts'. "Saddened to hear of ace choreographer & three times national awardee Saroj Khan's demise at 72. Many of the 2000+ iconic songs she choreographed have a permanent place in audiences' hearts. Deepest condolences to her family, friends, colleagues & fans! #RIPSarojKhan," wrote the Maharashtra Home Minister on the microblogging site.

Khan, who was earlier admitted to a hospital in Mumbai last month for breathing issues, died on Friday. She was 71. She died due to a cardiac arrest in the ICU of Guru Nanak Hospital, where she was admitted on June 20.

The last rites of Saroj Khan will be performed at Malvani in Malad, Mumbai today. (ANI)

