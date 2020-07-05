Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Lift Every Voice and Sing' hymn ignites hope across nation

The decision came more than a decade before “The Star-Spangled Banner” was adopted as the national anthem of the U.S. During the civil rights movement, the song was popular during protests with the likes of “We Shall Overcome” and “Amazing Grace,” which was written by former slave trader John Newton but his song helped define racial equality. Sharpton said the ability of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” enduring several generations speaks volumes.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-07-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 20:06 IST
'Lift Every Voice and Sing' hymn ignites hope across nation

The Black national anthem was born more than a century ago, but the popular hymn within the African American community called "Lift Every Voice and Sing" has resurrected a beacon of hope during nationwide protests. In recent weeks, countless rallies were held from D.C. to Seattle with arm-locked protesters of different races reciting the song's lyrics while marching against police brutality of unarmed Black people.

The demonstrations throughout the US were ignited after George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into his neck for several minutes. Some marches were peaceful, while others turned violent. But one common thread at protests were people chanting the anthem's long-lasting message of faithfulness, freedom and equality.

"I saw whites singing that song saying 'No justice, no peace' and ''Black Lives Matter.' It's something I didn't see early in my career or even 15 years ago," recalled Rev. Al Sharpton while protesters in Minneapolis in the aftermath of Floyd's death. "You got to see people other than us appreciating our song, our anthem. This is just not a moment. This is a real movement." Growing up, Sharpton said he learned self-identity through the anthem, which was written as a poem by James Weldon Johnson before his brother, J. Rosamond, turned it into music. The song was performed for the first time in 1900, not long after it was written.

The NAACP dubbed "Lift Every Voice and Sing" as the Black national anthem in 1919. The decision came more than a decade before "The Star-Spangled Banner" was adopted as the national anthem of the U.S. During the civil rights movement, the song was popular during protests with the likes of "We Shall Overcome" and "Amazing Grace," which was written by former slave trader John Newton but his song helped define racial equality.

Sharpton said the ability of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" enduring several generations speaks volumes. "The fact that this song could survive us going from the back of the bus and the outhouse to the Truman Balcony at the White House, it shows that this song really resonates in our hearts," he said. "Very few songs would last through those kinds of changes in Black America.

That's why it's a great barometer to the cultural shift." Protesters are certainly making the song heard. In Dallas, hundreds flocked to the plaza where John F. Kennedy was shot in 1963 to march before collectively taking a moment to sing the song. Protesters sang the song last month at the historic Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. The same happened in Los Angeles, Chicago, Baltimore and Minneapolis. "The song is a refreshment and renewal of my faith," said Young, the civil rights leader and former Atlanta mayor and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. He said the singing of the song at protests shows how "desegregation of America is really the integration of cultures, ideals, energies and spirituality." Young has known the song's lyrics since kindergarten and even recited every word during a recent interview. He believes the Black anthem is a more "powerful and patriotic" song than America's national anthem, which was written by a slave owner who made a painful reference to slavery in its little-known third stanza.

"It's much more applicable to the United States as we would love it to be more than the 'Star-Spangled Banner,'" Young said of the black anthem. Along with the protest, the staying power of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" into broader audiences can also be credited to the biggest entertainers and political figures who have referenced it.

Beyoncé performed the song in front of a mostly white audience at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in 2018. The late Rev. Joseph Lowery began his benediction reciting the song's third verse at the inauguration for President Barack Obama in 2009; and musicians Mike Phillips and West Byrd sprinkled in snippets of the song while playing the national anthem at NASCAR's 2020 Pocono 350 on Sunday. The NFL will play "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before each game during Week 1, a person familiar with the discussions told The Associated Press. It'll be played first when the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans to kick off the NFL regular season on Sept. 10.

Last month, Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden released the "Lift Every Voice" plan, which is a reference to the song. The plan proposes to address issues in the black community, including "systemic misconduct" in police departments and prosecutors' offices.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to resume filming soon, cast revealed, what latest we know

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

UP's COVID-19 active tally crosses 8,000-mark with 1,155 new cases

Uttar Pradesh on Sunday recorded 1,155 new COVID-19 cases and 12 fatalities. Active COVID-19 cases in the state now stand at 8,161.Uttar Pradesh reported 1,155 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 8,161,...

Housing society in Delhi converts community hall into COVID-19 isolation centre

Residents of a housing society in Rohini have converted a community hall into an isolation centre with five beds and all the necessary medical equipmentThe COVID-19 isolation centre set up at Manav apartments was inaugurated by North-West D...

Mumbai top cop meets CM hours after transfer of DCPs revoked

Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh called on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday, hours after the state government revoked the home departments order for transfer of 10 DCPs in the city. The meeting took place at M...

Punjab's COVID-19 tally jumps to 6,283 with 175 new cases

A total of 175 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Punjab on Sunday, taking the total count of positive cases in the state to 6,283, as per information provided by the state health department. Out of the total number of COVID-19 cases in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020