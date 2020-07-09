Veteran actor Jagdeep laid to rest at private funeral

Left Menu
Veteran actor-comedian Jagdeep, best known for his role as Soorma Bhopali in "Sholay", was laid to rest in the presence of family and close friends at a cemetery here on Thursday. "Our father gave 70 years to the industry and got a lot of love and respect.

Updated: 09-07-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 19:20 IST
Veteran actor-comedian Jagdeep, best known for his role as Soorma Bhopali in "Sholay" , was laid to rest in the presence of family and close friends at a cemetery here on Thursday. Jagdeep, 81, died at his residence in suburban Mumbai on Wednesday night. The veteran actor, whose real name was Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri, was laid to rest at a cemetery in south Mumbai's Byculla neighbourhood at around 2.30 pm, a family source told PTI.

There were around 10-12 people in attendance, including sons, actor Jaaved, producer Naved, grandson Meezaan, and industry colleague Johnny Lever. After the funeral, Jaaved addressed the media to request his fans and well wishers to remember the actor with a small prayer. "There are a lot of people who have sent us messages but we couldn't reply to everyone. Whosoever is watching this, we thank you for your blessings and love. "Our father gave 70 years to the industry and got a lot of love and respect. That love is being reflected today, as we can see. On behalf of our father, who gave his 70 years, please, if you could say a small prayer for him. That will be a lot for us," Jaaved said. From a child artiste to lead actor and then comic icon, Jagdeep appeared in around 400 films. But it was his role as Soorma Bhopali that is remembered even today. He also directed a movie "Soorma Bhopali" with his character as the protagonist. In his long career, Jagdeep played memorable roles in "Khilona" , "Brahmachari" , "Purana Mandir" , "Andaz Apna Apna" , "Phool Aur Kaante" , among others.

