Amitabh Bachchan tests COVID-19 positive, hospitalised

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted in the isolation ward of a city hospital

The 77-year-old actor, who is at the Nanavati hospital, shared his health update on Twitter. "I have tested COVID positive. Shifted to Hospital. Hospital informing authorities, family and staff undergone tests, results awaited," Bachchan tweeted

"All that has been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested," he added.