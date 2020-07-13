Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka Tourism Minister tests positive for COVID-19

His wife and daughter have however, tested negative for the virus. "Yesterday, I along with my wife Pallavi & my staff members underwent COVID19 test. The minister had to wait for a final report, which arrived on Monday confirming that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-07-2020 10:28 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 10:28 IST
Karnataka Tourism Minister tests positive for COVID-19

Karnataka Minister for Tourism, Kannada and Culture C T Ravi has tested positive for coronavirus. His wife and daughter have however, tested negative for the virus.

"Yesterday, I along with my wife Pallavi & my staff members underwent COVID19 test. Fortunately, my wife Pallavi and all my staff members are tested negative. Third umpire's result for me has confirmed that I'm Covid Positive," Ravi tweeted on Monday. He went into home quarantine on July 11 after he came in contact with a coronavirus infected person.

Earlier, his two separate tests had given two different reports including negative. The minister had to wait for a final report, which arrived on Monday confirming that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He said he was feeling "absolutely fine".

Ravi said he would continue to work and undergo treatment. "Very soon, I'll get cured and come back to work with you all," the Minister said in another tweet.

Another Karnataka Minister B C Patil too went into self-quarantine after one of his relatives in Bengaluru in his minister's quarters was found infected by the virus.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

Science News Roundup: T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies; Tuberculosis vaccine may be limiting COVID-19 death and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi-led coalition says intercepts missiles, drones from Yemen's Houthis

Yemens Saudi-led coalition said on Monday it intercepted and destroyed four missiles and six explosive drones launched overnight by Houthi forces towards the kingdom.Cross-border attacks by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement have escalated si...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NBA docs worried about lingering effects of COVID-19League physicians and officials are concerned about the lingering health effects for NBA players who contract the coronavirus, ESPN re...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Florida sets one-day record with over 15,000 new COVID cases, more than most countriesFlorida reported a record increase of more than 15,000 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours on Sunday, ...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. India star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan coronavirus-positive, joining father in law, husbandBollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter tested positive for the new coronav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020