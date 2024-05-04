Tata Memorial Study Highlights $5.6 Billion Productivity Loss from Oral Cancer in India in 2022
TMC study estimates India's productivity loss due to oral cancer at $5.6 billion annually, or 0.18% of GDP. India has the highest global mortality from oral cancer, with a younger population at risk. The study analyzed 100 patients treated between 2019-2020, with a median age of 47 years at diagnosis. Premature deaths and incurable recurrences accounted for 91% of cases, with a median age of 41.5 years. The productivity loss due to premature mortality was calculated using the human capital approach. The study highlights the significant economic impact of oral cancer in India.
A study by the Tata Memorial Centre (TMC), a premier cancer treatment and research institute here, has estimated that the productivity loss of the country due to oral cancer in 2022 was approximately USD 5.6 billion, representing 0.18 per cent of India's GDP.
India contributes two-thirds of the global mortality due to oral cancer and has a younger population at risk, said the study, which analysed how the disease affected 100 patients treated between 2019 and 2020 with a follow-up of 36 months.
The median age of these patients was 47 years at the time of diagnosis, and the majority of them were male.
The disease-specific survival for early and advanced stages of the disease was 85 per cent and 70 per cent, with a median age of 47 years.
"With (a total of) 671 years (referring to these 100 cases) lost prematurely, the loss of productivity was USD 41,900 for early stage and USD 96,044 for the advanced stage. Based on population level rates, the total cost of premature mortality was USD 5.6 billion in 2022, representing 0.18 per cent of India's GDP,'' the study said.
The study was conducted by Dr Arjun Singh, Associate Professor, TMC.
As the retirement age in India is around 62 years, 91 per cent of the deaths or incurable recurrence of cancers were in the premature age groups, with a median age of 41.5 years.
Both early (70 per cent) and advanced (86.per cent ) stage cancers were from a middle-class socioeconomic status, with 53 per cent requiring some form of insurance schemes or financial support to complete treatment.
The productivity lost due to premature mortality was calculated using a method known as human capital approach, Dr Singh said.
Productivity lost due to premature mortality among females and males was Rs 57,22,803, and Rs 71,83,917, respectively, per death, the study concluded.
