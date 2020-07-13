Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man held for sexual harassment for Youtube rant against woman

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-07-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 19:00 IST
Man held for sexual harassment for Youtube rant against woman

A 28-year-old man was arrested onMonday for allegedly uploading an abusive, threatening videoon social media against a woman stand-up comedian, policesaid

Imtiyaz Sheikh, who uses the profile 'Umesh Dada' onYoutube, was held from Nalasopara in Palghar district afterMumbai police's Cyber Branch took suo motu cognizance of theupload, an official said

He has been arrested under sections 354A (sexualharassment), 294 (obscene acts or words in public) of IPC andprovisions of the Information Technology Act, the officialinformed.

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

AP Govt postpones all Common Entrance Tests in view of COVID- 19 situation

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday decided to put off all Common Entrance Tests CET for admission into various professional and higher education courses in view of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic situation, After a review of the ...

COVID-19: UNICEF, FICCI join hands for action plan to support vulnerable populations

UNICEF on Monday announced its partnership with FICCI to jointly develop a campaign to support the most vulnerable populations and children during the ongoing COVID-19 response and its aftermath in India. FICCI and UNICEF will work on an ac...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities hit five-month peak, bonds dip, as earnings season starts

World equity benchmarks hit a five-month peak and perceived safe -havens such as the dollar and U.S. government bonds dipped on Monday as investors turned to second-quarter earnings for signs that corporate profits will recover from the eco...

GST intelligence officers arrest SOM distilleries CEO in over Rs 30 crore tax evasion case

GST intelligence officers have arrested the CEO of SOM distilleries in connection with alleged tax evasion of over Rs 30 crore in the supply and sale of alcohol-based hand sanitisers by the firm during the past three months of coronavirus-i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020