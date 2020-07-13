Man held for sexual harassment for Youtube rant against woman

A 28-year-old man was arrested onMonday for allegedly uploading an abusive, threatening videoon social media against a woman stand-up comedian, policesaid

Imtiyaz Sheikh, who uses the profile 'Umesh Dada' onYoutube, was held from Nalasopara in Palghar district afterMumbai police's Cyber Branch took suo motu cognizance of theupload, an official said

He has been arrested under sections 354A (sexualharassment), 294 (obscene acts or words in public) of IPC andprovisions of the Information Technology Act, the officialinformed.