42 people booked for violating COVID guidelines at 'Miss Pathankot-dance competition'

The police on Tuesday booked 42 persons including organisers, contestants and the venue owner for holding a 'Miss Pathankot-dance competition' in violation of the COVID-19 guidelines. Station House officer Mandeep Saglotra said they found that the 'Miss Pathankot-dance competition' was being organised at a palace situated at Dalhousie road in violation of the COVID-19 guidelines.

The videos of the competition had also gone viral on social media platforms. Besides organizers, the participants, chief guests, judges of the competition and event manager have been booked under the relevant sections of the IPC, the Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act, he said.