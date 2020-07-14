Left Menu
Development News Edition

42 people booked for violating COVID guidelines at 'Miss Pathankot-dance competition'

The police on Tuesday booked 42 persons including organisers, contestants and the venue owner for holding a 'Miss Pathankot-dance competition' in violation of the COVID-19 guidelines. Station House officer Mandeep Saglotra said they found that the 'Miss Pathankot-dance competition' was being organised at a palace situated at Dalhousie road in violation of the COVID-19 guidelines. The videos of the competition had also gone viral on social media platforms.

PTI | Pathankot | Updated: 14-07-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 22:07 IST
42 people booked for violating COVID guidelines at 'Miss Pathankot-dance competition'

The police on Tuesday booked 42 persons including organisers, contestants and the venue owner for holding a 'Miss Pathankot-dance competition' in violation of the COVID-19 guidelines. Station House officer Mandeep Saglotra said they found that the 'Miss Pathankot-dance competition' was being organised at a palace situated at Dalhousie road in violation of the COVID-19 guidelines.

The videos of the competition had also gone viral on social media platforms. Besides organizers, the participants, chief guests, judges of the competition and event manager have been booked under the relevant sections of the IPC, the Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act, he said.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Indiana Jones 5 release date postponed, Harrison Ford to return, other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine leader tells IMF will name central bank candidate this week

Ukraines President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday told IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva he would nominate a candidate to be head of the countrys central bank by the end of this week.Informed KGeorgieva that by the end of the week,...

J&K LG meets slain BJP leader's family, gives Rs 20 lakh financial assistance

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Tuesday visited the house of slain BJP leader Sheikh Waseem Bari in Bandipora district, who along with his father and brother, was killed by militants. The Lt Governor handed ove...

Indian envoy to France Jawed Ashraf concurrently accredited as ambassador to Monaco

Jawed Ashraf, Indias envoy to France, has been concurrently accredited as Indias next Ambassador to MonacoAshraf was appointed Indias Ambassador to France in February this yearAshraf, a 1991-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, has been co...

Poba Reserve Forest in Assam's Dhemaji to be upgraded to wildlife sanctuary

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced on Tuesday that Poba Reserve Forest in Dhemaji district would be upgraded to a wildlife sanctuary. The chief minister made the announcement during a review meeting of the flood scenario at J...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020