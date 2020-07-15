Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja, wife test positive for COVID-19

Kannada film actor Dhruva Sarjaon Wednesday said he and his wife Prerana have tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms.

The 30-year-old actor tweeted, "My wife and I have both been tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and hence chosen to get ourselves hospitalized." "I'm sure we'll be back all fine! All those who were inclose proximity with us please get yourselves tested and remain safe," he added.

The actor's brother Chiranjeevi Sarja had died following cardiac arrest last month in a private hospital here.