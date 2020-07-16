COVID-19: Dakshina Kannada observes lockdown, relaxation from 8-11 am for essentials
Streets in Mangaluru wore a deserted look as the city woke up to the first morning of the seven-day lockdown on Thursday.ANI | Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka) | Updated: 16-07-2020 12:04 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 12:02 IST
Streets in Mangaluru wore a deserted look as the city woke up to the first morning of the seven-day lockdown on Thursday. The lockdown is being observed after the state government announced it as a necessary step to combat the spread of COVID-19.
The week-long total shutdown came into effect in the Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district from 8 pm on July 15 till 5 am on July 22. The state government allowed relaxation between 8 am to 11 am for the purchasing of essential commodities. A slight rush was observed during the hours of relaxation.
Karnataka has so far reported 47,253 positive COVID-19 cases, including 27,859 active cases and 18,466 recoveries. So far, 928 people have lost their lives due to the infectious virus in the state.
