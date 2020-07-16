Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Dakshina Kannada observes lockdown, relaxation from 8-11 am for essentials

Streets in Mangaluru wore a deserted look as the city woke up to the first morning of the seven-day lockdown on Thursday.

ANI | Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka) | Updated: 16-07-2020 12:04 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 12:02 IST
COVID-19: Dakshina Kannada observes lockdown, relaxation from 8-11 am for essentials
The state government allowed relaxation between 8am to 11 am for purchasing of essential commodities.. Image Credit: ANI

Streets in Mangaluru wore a deserted look as the city woke up to the first morning of the seven-day lockdown on Thursday. The lockdown is being observed after the state government announced it as a necessary step to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The week-long total shutdown came into effect in the Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district from 8 pm on July 15 till 5 am on July 22. The state government allowed relaxation between 8 am to 11 am for the purchasing of essential commodities. A slight rush was observed during the hours of relaxation.

Karnataka has so far reported 47,253 positive COVID-19 cases, including 27,859 active cases and 18,466 recoveries. So far, 928 people have lost their lives due to the infectious virus in the state.

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Science News Roundup: Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in Russia; UAE postpones Mars mission due to weather at Japan launch site and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 positive passenger shows normal temperature during thermal screening at Kolkata Airport

A passenger who had arrived in Kolkata from Delhi via Guwahati on a flight was found to be carrying his test report showing him to be COVID-19 positive, however, during the thermal screening his temperature came out normal, said Kolkata Air...

Rhea Chakraborty gets rape-murder threats, requests cyber crime to take action

Actor Rhea Chakraborty on Thursday requested the cyber crime cell to look into rape and murder threats she has been receiving ever since the death of close friend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Bandra apartm...

The process is intricate and requires constant verification: Indian officials on disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh.

The process is intricate and requires constant verification Indian officials on disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh....

Odisha ties up with online learning platform to train 50,000 unemployed youths in tech skills

The Odisha government has entered into a partnership with an online learning platform to train around 50,000 youths unemployed due to the COVID-19 outbreak in technological skills, a senior official said on Thursday. Odisha Skill Developmen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020