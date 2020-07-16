Left Menu
Punjab minister's wife, son test positive for COVID-19

After Punjab minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, his wife and son also tested positive for coronavirus, officials said here on Thursday. His wife and son also tested positive for the infection, health officials confirmed on Thursday. Meanwhile, several IAS officers gave samples for testing, the officials said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-07-2020 21:05 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

After Punjab minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, his wife and son also tested positive for coronavirus, officials said here on Thursday. Meanwhile, state ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Aruna Chaudhary and three Congress MLAs--Kulbir Singh Zira, Barindermeet Singh Pahra and Parminder Singh Pinki--tested negative for coronavirus, they said. Rural Development and Panchayats Minister Bajwa was found infected with the infection on Tuesday. He had undergone a COVID-19 test last Friday after his department's director tested positive for the disease.

Samples of Bajwa, who is also the higher education minister, were collected for the second time after the first report had come negative on Saturday. His wife and son also tested positive for the infection, health officials confirmed on Thursday. Meanwhile, several IAS officers gave samples for testing, the officials said. Earlier, two IAS and 16 PCS officers were found infected with the virus. On Wednesday, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had tested negative for the infection.

