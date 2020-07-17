Maharashtra home minister on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case: No need for CBI probe

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday said that the involvement of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was not needed in the Sushant Singh Rajput case as the Mumbai Police was conducting a detailed inquiry into the actor's death by suicide. "The Mumbai police is doing a detailed inquiry into the death of actor Sushant Singh and there is no need for a CBI inquiry into the case," Deshmukh said.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty on Thursday made an appeal to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate a CBI probe into the actor's suicide case. Taking to social media, Chakraborty confirmed for the first time that she was the 'Kai Po Che!' actor's girlfriend and requested a CBI inquiry to "understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step."

Rajput was found hanging in his Mumbai residence on June 14. Chakraborty and Rajput were set to share screen space in director Rumi Jaffery's romcom. (ANI)