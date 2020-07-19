Panaji wears deserted look amid COVID-19 lockdown in Goa

Streets in Panaji wore a deserted look on the third day of complete lockdown in the state on Sunday. The state government has announced 'Janata Curfew' between 8 pm and 6 am till August 10 and complete lockdown for this weekend in view of the rising number of coronavirus cases.

On Saturday, Goa had reported 180 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of confirmed cases so far is 3,484. There are 1,425 active cases in the state. The death toll in the coastal state is 21. (ANI)