Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case: Film critic Rajeev Masand at Bandra PS to record statement
Film critic Rajeev Masand on Tuesday arrived at Bandra police station in Mumbai to record his statement in connection with a case related to the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-07-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 15:25 IST
Film critic Rajeev Masand on Tuesday arrived at Bandra police station in Mumbai to record his statement in connection with a case related to the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. According to police, statements of over 35 people, including director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali and filmmaker Aditya Chopra have been recorded in the probe so far.
Mumbai Police had recently said the statements of three psychiatrists and one psychotherapist have been recorded in connection with the suicide investigation. Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Mumbai rains: High tide of 4.67 meters expected today
FIR registered by Mumbai Police over threat call to Taj hotels
Bhima Koregaon: SC sets aside Delhi HC order asking NIA to produce records on transfer of activist Gautam Navlakha from Delhi to Mumbai.
Swiggy integrates Scootsy to deliver premium culinary offerings in Mumbai
'Dil Bechara' Trailer: Netizens shower love on Sushant Singh Rajput's 'seize the day' dialogue