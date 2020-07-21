Left Menu
Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case: Film critic Rajeev Masand at Bandra PS to record statement

Film critic Rajeev Masand on Tuesday arrived at Bandra police station in Mumbai to record his statement in connection with a case related to the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

21-07-2020
Film critic Rajeev Masand at Bandra police station on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Film critic Rajeev Masand on Tuesday arrived at Bandra police station in Mumbai to record his statement in connection with a case related to the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. According to police, statements of over 35 people, including director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali and filmmaker Aditya Chopra have been recorded in the probe so far.

Mumbai Police had recently said the statements of three psychiatrists and one psychotherapist have been recorded in connection with the suicide investigation. Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

