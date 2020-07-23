Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pompeo: 1940 Soviet occupation of Baltics 'a criminal act'

Soviet Red Army troops had invaded the three small European nations just a week before that date. Pompeo pointed out that the Welles Declaration is “no mere historical artifact.” “All through the Soviet occupation, the flags of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania flew at State Department headquarters in Washington, D.C. America still holds true to the principles of sovereignty articulated in the Welles Declaration,” Pompeo said in his video message.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-07-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 22:56 IST
Pompeo: 1940 Soviet occupation of Baltics 'a criminal act'
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Image Credit: ANI

The top US diplomat says the Soviet occupation and annexation of the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania in 1940 was "a criminal act" and draws parallel with present-day Russia's military maneuvers in Ukraine and Georgia. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement issued by the State Department on Wednesday that "just as the United States never recognized the Baltic States' forced incorporation into the Soviet Union, so it will never accept Russia's attack on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and Georgia," which also are former Soviet republics.

The statement and Pompeo's separate video message posted Thursday on the Twitter page of the US Embassy in Tbilisi, Georgia, marked the 80th anniversary of the Welles Declaration, named after its initiator, the U.S Acting Secretary of State Sumner Welles. In the declaration, signed on July 23, 1940, the United States condemned the occupation and annexation of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania by Soviet leader Josef Stalin. Soviet Red Army troops had invaded the three small European nations just a week before that date.

Pompeo pointed out that the Welles Declaration is "no mere historical artifact." "All through the Soviet occupation, the flags of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania flew at State Department headquarters in Washington, D.C. America still holds true to the principles of sovereignty articulated in the Welles Declaration," Pompeo said in his video message. The document holds utmost importance to the governments in Tallinn, Riga and Vilnius — the respective capitals of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania — as the three nations remained occupied for nearly 50 years until independence in 1991 amid the collapse of the Soviet Union.

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Ukrainian anti-graft group says razing of activist's house was assassination bid

The family home of a prominent Ukrainian anti-corruption activist burned down in what his organization on Thursday called an assassination bid, demanding that President Volodymyr Zelenskiy investigate the incident personally.Vitaliy Shabuni...

Two bike-borne men snatch woman's gold chain in Delhi's GK

Two bike-borne men allegedly snatched a gold chain from a woman in south Delhis Greater Kailash on Thursday afternoon, police said. The incident which took place around 1.30 pm was captured in a CCTV camera.In the CCTV footage, the two men ...

ABB India June-qtr net down 76 pc at Rs 16.75 cr

Engineering firm ABB India on Thursday reported an around 76 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 16.75 crore for the June quarter, mainly due to lower revenues. The companys net profit stood at Rs 69.74 crore in the quarter ended June 30, ...

2,368 new coronavirus cases in Pune district, 58 deaths

Pune district reported 2,368 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking its COVID-19 case count to 62,002, a health official said on Thursday evening. The death toll in the district reached 1,562 with 58 patients succumbing to the in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020