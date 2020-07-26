COVID-19: Flag hoisting ceremony of 'Aadi Brahmotsavam Festival' held in Madurai without devotees
The flag hoisting ceremony of the 'Aadi Brahmotsavam Festival' was held at Lord Sundararaja Perumal Temple in Madurai on Sunday.ANI | Madurai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 26-07-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 20:31 IST
The flag hoisting ceremony of the 'Aadi Brahmotsavam Festival' was held at Lord Sundararaja Perumal Temple in Madurai on Sunday. The festival was celebrated without devotees because of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state and across the country. Only priests and temple officials attended the function.
The festival, which is is one of the most important festivals in the Madurai district, began on July 25 and will go on till August 4. Tamil Nadu is the second most-affected state by COVID-19 right now, after Maharashtra. It has reported 2,06,737 confirmed cases till now. Of them, 1,51,055 have recovered, while 3,409 have lost their lives due to the pandemic. (ANI)
