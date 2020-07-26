Dharma Productions CEO summoned in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

The Mumbai Police on Sunday summoned Apoorva Mehta, the CEO of Dharma Productions, in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The 'Chhichhore' actor was found dead at his residence in Mumbai Police on June 14. Since then the Mumbai Police have questioned a number of people from the film industry and his family members.

Earlier on Sunday, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said that film director Mahesh Bhatt and Karan Johar's manager would also be called for the questioning. "Mahesh Bhatt will be called for questioning tomorrow. We will later also call Karan Johar's manager too. If needed, Karan Johar may also be called for the questioning in the case," he told ANI.

Actress Kangana Ranaut had released a two-minute video, accusing some sections of the film fraternity for not acknowledging the star's talent. She had also claimed that some of the last social media posts by the actor suggested he was struggling to survive in the film industry. (ANI)