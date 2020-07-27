Sonu Sood is no less than God to us: Family from Chittoor

Left Menu
After Bollywood actor Sonu Sood gifted a tractor to help a farmer from Chittoor district, the family expressed their gratitude towards the actor saying that he is "no less than god" to them.

ANI | Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 27-07-2020 14:12 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 14:12 IST
Nageswara Rao, a farmer from Chittoor district, driving his new tractor gifted by actor Sonu Sood.. Image Credit: ANI

After Bollywood actor Sonu Sood gifted a tractor to help a farmer from Chittoor district, the family expressed their gratitude towards the actor saying that he is "no less than god" to them. "He might play a villain in films but he is a hero in real life. When we heard the reports of him helping thousands of migrant workers to reach their native states, we thought he is a real hero. We experienced it now. He is no less than a God to us," said Nageswara Rao, the farmer who received the tractor from the actor.

He said Sonu Sood recognised our poverty and helped us immediately. Nageswara Rao's daughter Vennela said, "We too wanted to do some agricultural work. But we had no much money. So all our family members are striving to do farm works. The matter went viral through media and social media. And Sonu Sood ji came to know about our plight. We thank him from our the bottom of our hearts."

Earlier, after a video of two girls tilling a farm went viral internet. Seeing their plight Sood had stepped forward with the promise to provide a tractor to that family, which was forced to resort to the extreme step after suffering a severe blow in the lockdown. The girls - Vennela and Chandana - took the yoke on their shoulders to till the land as the family could not hire a tractor or oxen to plough the land.

Their father Nageswara Rao, who used to run a tea stall in Madanapalle Mandal for the past 20 years was left with no source of income after the lockdown decided to return to his native village Rajuvaripalle to do farming. Taking to Twitter, Sood said the girls should be allowed to focus on their education and he will provide the family with a tractor. (ANI)

