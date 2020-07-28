Left Menu
FIR registered against Rhea on complaint of Sushant Singh Rajput's father

A FIR has been registered against actor Rhea Chakraborty at a police station here under various sections including abetment of suicide on the complaint of Sushant Singh Rajput's father Krishna Kishor Singh, the police said on Tuesday.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 28-07-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 21:00 IST
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14. (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

It said that a four-member team has been sent to Mumbai following registration of FIR.

"A four-member team has been sent to Mumbai. The team will collect case diary and other important documents from Mumbai Police," Sanjay Singh, Inspector General, Patna Central Zone said. In the complaint made to Rajeev Nagar police station in-charge, KK Singh alleged that Rhea Chakraborty and her relatives "committed fraud" and "pressurised the actor for financial gains".

Sushant's father alleged that Chakraborty "got in touch with the actor with a motive to establish herself in the film industry using his contacts and she and her relatives started interfering in his affairs". "They asked my son to leave his residence saying there were ghosts which impacted Sushant's mind. Later Sushant stayed at a resort along with Rhea's family. They kept saying that Sushant needs medical treatment as he has some mental issues," the complaint alleged.

Singh said that Sushant's sister wanted to bring him back to Bihar but "Rhea and her relatives pressurised him to stay in Mumbai". The complaint claimed Sushant was isolated from the family.

It alleged that the actor "threatened to leak medical reports of Sushant and tell people that he is mentally unstable". "Sushant wanted to leave the film industry and wanted to do organic farming in Kerala's Coorg but Rhea objected to that," the complaint alleged.

Sushant's father also alleged that the actor had a fear that he might be implicated in the suicide case of his former manager Disha Salian. "Disha, who was appointed as temporary secretary of Sushant, by Rhea committed suicide. My son started feeling restless following Disha's suicide. He tried to talk to Rhea but she blocked his number. My son feared that Rhea might implicate him for the suicide of Disha," the complaint said.

He said that the actor had no mental stress before 2019 and it should be investigated what were the causes if he faced mental stress. The complaint alleged that around Rs 15 crore was withdrawn from Sushant's bank account in the last one year and transferred to "accounts that had no link with him".

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. Rhea had earlier demanded Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into Sushant's suicide case.

Rhea had said that she was actor's "girlfriend" and requested a CBI inquiry to "understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step." According to the Maharashtra police, statements of 41 people, including fillmaker Mahesh Bhatt film critic Rajeev Masand, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and filmmaker Aditya Chopra have been recorded in the investigation so far. (ANI)

