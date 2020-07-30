Left Menu
Kerala: CBI takes over probe into death of Balabhaskar, daughter

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe and filed an FIR on Wednesday in the suspicious death of musician Balabhaskar after it received a reference from Kerala government in December 2019.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 30-07-2020 08:54 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 08:54 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

The case has been registered under Sections 279, 337, 338 and 304A of IPC.

The Centre issued a notification on June 12 this year for a CBI probe. The CBI inquiry had been ordered based on a complaint from his father who had raised suspicion regarding his son's death.

The Malayalee violinist and music composer Balabhaskar had succumbed to the injuries he sustained in a car accident on September 25, 2018. The 40-year-old musician was undergoing treatment for serious brain and spine injuries after his car rammed a tree near Pallippuram. He was travelling to Thiruvananthapuram after visiting a temple in Thrissur with his family when the accident occurred.

His two-year-old daughter, Tejasvini, died in the accident, while his wife Lakshmi and driver Arjun were also injured in the accident. Best known for promoting fusion music in South India, Balabhaskar was a child prodigy on the violin and had directed the music of his first movie 'Mangalya Pallakk' at the age of 17.

He had worked with Dr KJ Yesudas, Hariharan, Suresh Wadkar, KS Chitra, Sujatha, Sreenivas, Karthik and some other legendary singers. (ANI)

