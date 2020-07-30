Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sushant Singh Rajput death case should be investigated by CBI: Mayawati

Sushant Singh Rajput death case should be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the wake of new facts emerging in this regard every day, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said on Thursday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 30-07-2020 11:06 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 11:06 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput death case should be investigated by CBI: Mayawati
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

"The case of the death of young Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, hailing from Bihar, is getting deeper every day due to new facts being exposed and his father registering an FIR with Patna Police. Now, it is better to investigate the case by the CBI than by the Maharashtra and Bihar Police," the BSP supremo tweeted (translated from Hindi).

Mayawati also attacked the Congress of indulging in politics for their own interest in this matter and urged the Maharashtra government to be serious regarding the case. "Also, the different attitude of the Congress leaders of Maharashtra and Bihar in Sushant Singh Rajput case manifests that their real purpose is to fulfil their political interests first and provide justice to the victim's family later. This is not appropriate. Maharashtra government should be serious," she added.

Earlier, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said Mumbai Police are investigating the case and it will not be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). A team of Bihar Police that arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday, recorded statements of two persons, including actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, on Wednesday in connection with the case.

An FIR was filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father against actor Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on Tuesday. Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14.

According to the Maharashtra police, statements of 41 people, including filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, film critic Rajeev Masand, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and filmmaker Aditya Chopra have been recorded in the investigation so far. (ANI)

