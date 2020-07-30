Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Bihar govt files caveat in SC challenging Rhea's FIR transfer plea

The Bihar government filed a caveat before the Supreme Court on Thursday seeking to challenge actor Rhea Chakraborty's petition that sought transfer of the FIR registered in Patna to Mumbai in the Sushant Rajput suicide case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 22:16 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Bihar govt files caveat in SC challenging Rhea's FIR transfer plea
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Bihar government filed a caveat before the Supreme Court on Thursday seeking to challenge actor Rhea Chakraborty's petition that sought transfer of the FIR registered in Patna to Mumbai in the Sushant Rajput suicide case. Earlier in the day, Sushant's family also filed a caveat in the same issue.

A caveat is a legal process, in which the party which had filed it before the concerned court, shall have to be heard definitely before the concerned court will pass any order in future. This comes a day after Rhea moved a petition in the top court seeking directions to transfer the investigation in the FIR filed by Rajput's family in Bihar to the Mumbai Police.

An FIR had been registered against Chakraborty by Rajput's father at the Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna under various sections, including abetment to suicide. Earlier, Chakraborty had demanded a CBI probe in the case.

In another development, the Supreme Court on Thursday refused to hear a petition filed by one Alka Priya seeking to transfer the case related to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14. According to the Mumbai Police, statements of 41 people, including filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, film critic Rajeev Masand, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and filmmaker Aditya Chopra have been recorded in the investigation so far.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Gehlot govt allows women to travel free of cost in state roadways buses on Raksha Bandhan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday announced free travel for girls and women in the state roadways buses on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.Raksha Bandhan falls on August 3 this year.No fare will be charged from female passeng...

Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, while serving time at home, can publish book -agreement

Michael Cohen, the former personal lawyer and fixer for Donald Trump, will be allowed to publish a book about the U.S. president before the Nov. 3 election while completing his criminal sentence at home, under an agreement between his lawye...

AAP calls off Friday's protest in Punjab after CM says plasma to be provided for free

The Aam Aadmi Party AAP in Punjab on Thursday evening called off a protest planned for Friday after Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced that plasma will be provided free of cost by the state government to all those in need. The Punjab ...

Section 144 imposed in Ghaziabad ahead of festival season

Ahead of upcoming festivities, prohibitory measures under&#160;Section&#160;144&#160;of CrPC have been&#160;imposed&#160;in Ghaziabad district with the restrictions set to be in effect till August 31, the district information officer Rakesh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020