Letter petition filed in Patna HC seeking transfer of Sushant Singh Rajput death case to CBI

A letter petition has been filed in the Patna High Court seeking the transfer of investigation of the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput from Bihar Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 31-07-2020 09:55 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 09:55 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

A letter petition has been filed in the Patna High Court seeking the transfer of investigation of the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput from Bihar Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation. "We would like to bring to your kind attention that the sudden and mysterious demise of Late Mr Sushant Singh Rajput on 14th June 2020 has created a wave of shock and grief across the nation and which is being investigated by Bihar and Maharashtra Police and it has prima facie raised a number of serious questions on the investigation being conducted by both the State Police and also it has raised a number of unanswered question in the mind of the public at large as it was a suicide or a murder," read a letter petition filed by Pawan Prakash Pathak and Gauraw Kumar.

The letter petition further read that with the Bihar Police and Maharashtra Police both -- investigating the case of the late actor -- are "not collaborating with each other". "Now there are two states investigating the same sad matter of mysterious death of Late Sushant Singh Rajput, and in the interest of justice there should be single investigation agency which is not possible as the Bihar Police and the Maharashtra Police not collaborating with each other," it read further.

"Therefore, in the interest of justice, equity and good conscience, it is humbly prayed that this Letter Petition be treated as a Public Interest Litigation seeking transfer of investigation from State agency to CBI Or SIT Inquiry," the petition added. Earlier, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said Mumbai Police are investigating the case and it will not be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A team of Bihar Police that arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday, recorded statements of two persons, including actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, on Wednesday in connection with the case. An FIR was filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father against actor Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on Tuesday.

Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14. According to the Maharashtra police, statements of 41 people, including filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, film critic Rajeev Masand, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and filmmaker Aditya Chopra have been recorded in the investigation so far. (ANI)

