HCLTech and Cisco Team Up to Offer Enhanced Wireless Connectivity with 'Pervasive Wireless Mobility as-a-Service'

HCL Technologies and Cisco launch 'Pervasive Wireless Mobility as-a-Service' to enhance connectivity across industries. This service incorporates managed network services expertise from HCLTech and Cisco's URWB technology, ensuring secure and reliable connections for diverse sectors such as manufacturing, mining, healthcare, retail, and transportation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2024 10:22 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 10:22 IST
IT services company HCL Technologies and network giant Cisco have announced the launch of 'Pervasive Wireless Mobility as-a-Service' that brings secured and seamless enterprise-wide connectivity for a diverse set of industries.

The service combines HCLTech's managed network services expertise with Cisco's Ultra-Reliable Wireless Backhaul (URWB) technology to create a network infrastructure that provides robust connectivity, according to a release.

''HCLTech and Cisco launch Pervasive Wireless Mobility as-a-Service...This brings secure and mission critical connectivity to a diverse set of industries,'' the release said.

Elaborating on the announcement, the release said: ''This offers visibility and mobility for operations and experiences in industrial and mission-critical environments such as vehicle connectivity in factory areas, mobile worker connectivity in mining areas, remote patient care, real-time data access at retail stores and fleet connectivity at terminals''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

