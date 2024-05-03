HCLTech and Cisco Team Up to Offer Enhanced Wireless Connectivity with 'Pervasive Wireless Mobility as-a-Service'

IT services company HCL Technologies and network giant Cisco have announced the launch of 'Pervasive Wireless Mobility as-a-Service' that brings secured and seamless enterprise-wide connectivity for a diverse set of industries.

The service combines HCLTech's managed network services expertise with Cisco's Ultra-Reliable Wireless Backhaul (URWB) technology to create a network infrastructure that provides robust connectivity, according to a release.

''HCLTech and Cisco launch Pervasive Wireless Mobility as-a-Service...This brings secure and mission critical connectivity to a diverse set of industries,'' the release said.

Elaborating on the announcement, the release said: ''This offers visibility and mobility for operations and experiences in industrial and mission-critical environments such as vehicle connectivity in factory areas, mobile worker connectivity in mining areas, remote patient care, real-time data access at retail stores and fleet connectivity at terminals''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)