Verma takes charge of Air Force college

Before assuming the Command of AFAC, Verma was serving at Directorate of Air Veterans, Indian Air Force, New Delhi, an official release said. Commissioned in the Administrative Branch of IAF in 1989, Verma has held various important portfolios in his 31 years of commendable service, it said.

PTI | Coimbato | Updated: 31-07-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 17:30 IST
Air Commodore Rajnish Verma on Friday assumed the Command of Air Force Administrative College (AFAC) here from Air Commodore S R Menon, who retired after 33 years of dedicated service. Before assuming the Command of AFAC, Verma was serving at Directorate of Air Veterans, Indian Air Force, New Delhi, an official release said.

Commissioned in the Administrative Branch of IAF in 1989, Verma has held various important portfolios in his 31 years of commendable service, it said. Poonam Verma took charge as President, Air Force Wives Welfare Association (Local), AFAC from Jayashree Menon.

The aim of the AFAC is to impart advanced training to the officers in various branches of the Indian Air Force and perfect their knowledge and skill so as to enable them to handle their duties independently in their respective branches..

