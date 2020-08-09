Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Don't shut up!' Film spotlights Filipino journalist

The film argues that Americans should learn from the recent history of the Philippines, where social media has helped to divide the country and critical press outlets are regularly lambasted by the president.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-08-2020 13:23 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 13:23 IST
'Don't shut up!' Film spotlights Filipino journalist

Maria Ressa says she didn't take Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte seriously when he declared four years ago that “corrupt” journalists weren't “exempted from assassination.” “In 2016, it was really, really laughable. And I thought, 'Oh, doesn't matter.' I laughed,” said the country's most well-known journalist and leader of the independent Rappler news organisation. Grim reality set in as Ressa was arrested and thrown in jail, targeted in a series of criminal cases and convicted this summer on libel and tax evasion charges seen widely as attacks on press freedom. She now faces six years in prison.

“A Thousand Cuts,” a new documentary from Filipino-American filmmaker Ramona S. Diaz, tracks Ressa's dual life in recent years. She's seen smiling while accepting international media awards and praise from the likes of George Clooney, then grimly facing down online harassment, legal action and real world threats for Rappler's reporting on extradjudicial killings in Duterte's drug war. The film argues that Americans should learn from the recent history of the Philippines, where social media has helped to divide the country and critical press outlets are regularly lambasted by the president. ABS-CBN, the country's largest TV network, was shut down by the government's telecommunications regulator in May.

Promoting the film in a Zoom interview from her home in Manila, Ressa shook her fists and laughed with dark humor — “Urgh! Angry!” — about what she called her “war of attrition” with the government. She's pleaded not guilty and is appealing her convictions. “You don't know how powerful government is until you come under attack the way we have. When all the different parts of government work against you — it's kind of shocking,” she said. “I can't wait to really write this — because I can't write at all right now, because then I would be in contempt of court.” Facebook has become the center of the internet for most Filipinos, and Rappler utilized it to grow rapidly as a startup news site. But the film shows how Duterte's populist campaign harnessed the platform to spread its message and target Ressa and other journalists.

Duterte supporters live-streamed protests at the Rappler office, and death threats flooded the comments alongside red heart emojis. Disinformation on the social media platform exacerbated the problem, she said. “Social media, the tech platforms have created a system where lies laced with anger and hate spread faster than facts. And it has placed people like me at risk,” Ressa said.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

Kerala plane crash: Family of Co-Pilot Captain Akhilesh Kumar mourns his death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Inflow of 90,000 cusecs pushes Mettur Dam level to 75.83 feet

Due to the heavy inflow, the water-level in the Mettur Dam in Salem district on Sunday stood at 75.83 feet against the capacity of 120 feet. The inflow, which was 55,000 cusecs on Saturday, increased to 90,000 cusecs this morning, raising t...

FIR against Congress' Jitu Patwari for tampering with PM Modi's photograph

An FIR was registered against Congress leader Jitu Patwari for allegedly tampering with a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and posting it on Twitter, the police said. Pawan Singhal, Inspector, Chhatripura Police Station said that ...

ISL: Nerijus Valskis part ways with Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC have officially parted ways with Indian Super League ISL 2019-20 seasons Golden Boot winner Nerijus Valskis. The 33-year-old striker made a name for himself in his debut season in India, scoring 15 goals in 20 matches for Chen...

4 dead, 5 injured as MUV hits truck in C'garh's Mahasamund

Four people were killed and five injured on Sunday when their multi utility vehicle crashed into a stationary truck on National Highway 53 in Chhattisgarhs Mahasamund district, police said. The incident took place in the early hours of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020