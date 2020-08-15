Left Menu
Lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's father raise suspicion on post-mortem report

Vikas Singh, lawyer of the late actor Sushant Singh's father on Saturday raised suspicion on the post mortem report of Rajput and said that the report "does not mention the time of death which is a crucial detail."

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 19:25 IST
Vikas Singh, lawyer of the late actor Sushant Singh's father speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Vikas Singh, lawyer of the late actor Sushant Singh's father on Saturday raised suspicion on the post mortem report of Rajput and said that the report "does not mention the time of death which is a crucial detail." "The post mortem report that I have seen does not mention the time of death which is a crucial detail. Whether Sushant was hung after being killed or he died by hanging can be cleared with the time of death. Mumbai Police and Cooper Hospital will have to answer these questions. CBI enquiry is needed in this matter to know the truth," Singh told ANI.

Singh alleged that the case is being politicised. "I think Mumbai police is a professional force. But, it can only perform professionally when ministers allow it to do so. In high-profile cases like this one, politicians interfered and became a hindrance for police to their duty professionally," he said.

Commenting upon actor Rhea Chakraborty's involvement in the case, Singh said, "Nobody sends money directly into accounts of such [Chakraborty] persons. They do the transaction in cash or via the third party. It might have happened that somebody had sent money to Chakraborty. If her film did not become a hit, there was no modelling assignment, no show or ad contract in which she has earned, then how did she get money into her account? She needs to explain this, otherwise, ED will seize the money." Meanwhile, Singh said that actor Ankita Lokhande is returning the money of the flat to Sushant's family.

"I have talked to Rajput's family and they informed me that Sushant and Ankita Lokhande had purchased two different flats after deciding that both will give 50 per cent EMIs. Both flats were merged later. After their breakup, Sushant was no longer living there, but flat is still there. Lokhande is now returning money to family. There is nothing for ED to investigate into her account," Singh said. Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer on Friday had said that Equated Monthly Installments (EMIs) of a flat where Lokhande used to stay, was deducted from Rajput's bank account.

The agency had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in the case after FIR was filed by KK Singh, the late actor's father, against Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28. In his complaint, KK Singh had alleged that around Rs 15 crore was withdrawn from Rajput's bank account in the last one year and transferred to "accounts that had no link with him".

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

