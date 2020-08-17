Left Menu
'Drishyam' director Nishikant Kamat critical: hospital sources

Director Nishikant Kamat, best known for his films "Drishyam" and "Madaari", is critical, according to hospital sources in Hyderabad. Many of his associates, including actor R Madhavan, who worked with him in "Mumbai Meri Jaan" (2008), had also posted condolence messages. In a statement on August 12, the medical facility had said that Kamat was hospitalised for jaundice and abdominal distention, and was diagnosed with chronic liver disease and other secondary infections.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-08-2020 14:50 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 14:34 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Director Nishikant Kamat, best known for his films "Drishyam" and "Madaari", is critical, according to hospital sources in Hyderabad. "He is undergoing treatment. His condition is critical," the hospital source told PTI. Kamat, who is suffering from chronic liver disease and secondary infections, was admitted to AIG hospital in Gachibowli, Hyderabad on July 31.

"He is not dead, he is on ventilator. But his condition is very critical," his industry friend and director Milap Zaveri told PTI. Earlier, Kamat's close friend, Marathi actor Jaywant Wadkar had said that the director had passed away. Many of his associates, including actor R Madhavan, who worked with him in "Mumbai Meri Jaan" (2008), had also posted condolence messages.

In a statement on August 12, the medical facility had said that Kamat was hospitalised for jaundice and abdominal distention, and was diagnosed with chronic liver disease and other secondary infections. The hospital had described his condition "critical but stable". Kamat, 50, made his directorial debut with Marathi film "Dombivali Fast" in 2005. His Bollywood debut was "Mumbai Meri Jaan" , also starring Irrfan. Kamat also played the negative role in John Abraham-starrer "Rocky Handsome" in 2016, which he also directed.

His biggest hit was Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer "Drishyam" , which was a remake of the Malayalam movie of the same name.

