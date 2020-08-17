HM Amit Shah condoles death of Pandit Jasraj

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday condoled the death of music legend Pandit Jasraj and said he was an incredible artist who enriched Indian classical music with his magical voice. Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj died on Monday following a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey, his daughter Durga Jasraj said. He was 90.

"Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj ji was an incredible artist who enriched Indian classical music with his magical voice. His demise feels like a personal loss. He will remain in our hearts forever through his peerless creations. Condolences to his family and followers. Om Shanti," Shah tweeted. One of India's greatest music legends, Pandit Jasraj leaves behind a storied legacy spanning almost eight decades. PTI ACB SRY