Rahul Gandhi, CMs condole demise of Pandit Jasraj

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and chief ministers of Delhi, Madhya Pradeh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh were among leasers who on Monday expressed their condolences over the demise of renowned Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 21:58 IST
Legendary classical vocalist Padma Vibhushan Pandit Jasraj (Photo courtsey: Twitter/Milind Deora). Image Credit: ANI

"He will always be among us through his immortal singing. Condolences to his family and loved ones. I salute his memory," Gandhi said in a tweet. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that Pandit Jasraj's death is a huge loss to the world of Indian classical music.

"My heartfelt condolences at the passing away of legendary Indian classical vocalist Padma Vibhushan Pandit Jasrajji. His demise is a huge loss to the world of Indian classical music. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, admirers and students. May his soul rest in peace," Gehlot said in a tweet. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said he was shocked and saddened by the news of the death of the classical music maestro.

Chouhan said in a tweet that Pandit Jasraj holds a special place in the hearts of music lovers of the country and the world for his unique voice and singing. "He is closely associated with Madhya Pradesh as a trustee of Bharat Bhavan, Bhopal. This relationship is unbreakable. You will always be in our hearts," he said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Pandit Jasraj took classical music art to a new dimension. "May his soul rest in peace and may god give courage to his countless loved ones to bear this sorrow," he said. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Pandit Jasraj established Indian classical music on the global stage.

"May his soul rest in peace," the chief minister said in a tweet. Bahujan Samajwadi Party chief Mayawati also condoled the demise of the music legend. (ANI)

