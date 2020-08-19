Left Menu
One Ganesha idol of 4 feet allowed per ward in Bengaluru during Ganeshotsav: BBMP commissioner

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad on Wednesday issued a statement saying that installation of one Ganesha idol of four-feet height per ward, and a two-feet idol at home will be allowed in the city, according to the directions of the Karnataka government.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 19-08-2020 20:51 IST
One Ganesha idol of 4 feet allowed per ward in Bengaluru during Ganeshotsav: BBMP commissioner
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad on Wednesday issued a statement saying that installation of one Ganesha idol of four-feet height per ward, and a two-feet idol at home will be allowed in the city, according to the directions of the Karnataka government. "The guidelines which are already given by the Karnataka government applies the same on Ganesha idol installation in Bengaluru. Only one idol will be allowed to be install in each ward in Bengaluru and the idol must not be more than four feet. And whichever idol will be installed at home must be two feet and immersion of idol must be done at home," said the Commissioner.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Karnataka government had issued the revised guidelines regarding the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi in the state. Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister's office (CMO) wrote, "Responding to the religious sentiments of the people in the wake of the corona pandemic, the government has set guidelines for not compromising traditional Ganeshotsav rituals."

He attached the revised guidelines with the tweet. As per the guidelines, the Karnataka government has permitted the community celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi on August 22 but restricted the large gatherings and processions in public places in view of the ongoing Pandemic. The central government in its guidelines for Unlock 3 has restricted any large public gathering for social, religious, and political events till August 31. (ANI)

