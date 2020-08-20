Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN comes together, prays for SPB's recovery; singer still critical

In an emotional show of solidarity, stars of the Tamil film industry such as veteran director Bharathirajaa, music composers Ilayaraja, A R Rahman, lyricist Vairamuthu and actors, including, Rajinikanth, joined the mass prayer at 6 pm while many sung his popular hits. MGM Healthcare, where 74-year old Balasubrahmanyam is being treated, said he "continues to be critical on ventilator and ECMO support in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-08-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 21:41 IST
TN comes together, prays for SPB's recovery; singer still critical

From celebrities to general public, Tamil Nadu came together and prayed on Thursday for the early recovery of veteran playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, who continued to be critical and is on life support battling COVID-19 at a city hospital. In an emotional show of solidarity, stars of the Tamil film industry such as veteran director Bharathirajaa, music composers Ilayaraja, A R Rahman, lyricist Vairamuthu and actors, including, Rajinikanth, joined the mass prayer at 6 pm while many sung his popular hits.

MGM Healthcare, where 74-year old Balasubrahmanyam is being treated, said he "continues to be critical on ventilator and ECMO support in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital. "Our multi-disciplinary team of clinicians have been actively collaborating with national and international experts and continue to closely monitor his vital parameters," Assistant Director (Medical Services) of the hospital Dr Anuradha Baskaran said.

The popular singer, admitted to the hospital on August5 after he tested positive for coronavirus, was put on the ECMO support, a heart-lung assistance machine, on Wednesday, nearly a week after he suffered a setback in his health. As people responded to the call for the mass prayer in a big way, young men and children, holding candles lined up on the outer periphery of MGM Healthcare and offered prayers.

Similarly, fans of the singer, popularly known as SPB, lined up in front of the ancient Big Temple in Thanjavur and in towns and cities including Madurai, Salem, Erode and Coimbatore while scores prayed from their homes and recited prayer songs from their religions. Members of fan clubs of various leading actors, including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Vijay, also held prayers, wishing that the singer whose golden voice mesmerised generations for over five decades recover soon.

The social media platforms also witnessed scores praying for his recovery with hashtags such as "#GetWellSoonSPBSIR" and "#SPBalasubrahmanyam" trending. Bharathirajaa, a long time friend of SPB, on Wednesday had given the call for the one-minute silent mass prayer at 6 pm and Rajinikanth and a host of others later appealed to fans and the general public to participate in it.

Other prominent people who joined the mass prayer session were chairman of Apollo Hospitals group Dr Pathap C Reddy and yesteryear actress Saroja Devi, film director Thankarbachan and actors Sivakumar and Prabhu. Many fans sung SPB's popular renditions "Nalam Vazha Ennalum Vaazhthukkal" (Our wishes for your well-being) and "Unnal Mudiyum Thambi," (You can do it brother) in a number of places.

Tears rolled down Bharathirajaa's cheeks during the prayer. He had also appealed to the people to play a song sung by Balasubrahmanyam, praying for his speedy recovery.

Tamil television channels, including news channels, broadcast his songs and "Padum Nila Balu Va" (Come singing moon Balu) was among the slogans seen on placards held during prayers. Lyricist Piraisudan praised him in a poem for his talent and prayed saying "Padum Nilavey meendum nee pada va." (Singing moon,come again to sing.) PTI VGN VS VS

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Michigan to pay $600 mln to Flint water crisis victims

The U.S. state of Michigan said on Thursday that it had reached a preliminary settlement to pay 600 million to victims of the Flint water crisis, potentially closing a chapter on one of the countrys worst public health crises in recent memo...

Britain removes Portugal from quarantine list, adds Austria and Croatia

Britain removed Portugal from its quarantine list on Thursday, but said rising infections elsewhere meant arrivals from Croatia, Austria and Trinidad and Tobago would be required to undergo a 14-day quarantine period.Data shows we need to r...

COVID-19: Bajaj Allianz pitches for 'pandemic pool'

With the unabated rise in COVID-19 cases in the country, leading non-life insurer Bajaj Allianz has called for setting up a pandemic pool, on the lines of the terrorism pool, to cover claims arising out of pandemics. Under pooled insuranc...

Dubai's highest court rejects superyacht seizure appeal in mammoth divorce battle

Dubais highest court has rejected an appeal by the ex-wife of a Russian billionaire to seize a 350 million 460 millionsuperyacht in one of the worlds costliest divorce battles, a court ruling last week said.The Dubai Court of Cassation reje...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020