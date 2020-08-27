Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rhea's brother Showik reaches DRDO guest house for questioning

Actor Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty arrived at the DRDO guest here on Thursday for questioning by the CBI, which is probing actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, a police official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-08-2020 11:58 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 11:36 IST
Rhea's brother Showik reaches DRDO guest house for questioning
Actor Rhea Chakraborty. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Actor Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty arrived at the DRDO guest here on Thursday for questioning by the CBI, which is probing actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, a police official said. This is the first time that a member from Rhea Chakraborty's family is being questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case of Rajput's death.

Showik Chakraborty arrived at the DRDO guest house at Kalina in Santacruz, where the CBI officials are staying, in a car around 10.15 am, the official said. The Supreme Court last week upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged by Rajput's father in Patna against the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting his suicide and misappropriating his money, to the CBI.

Earlier in the morning, Rajput's flat-mate Siddharth Pithani was called by the CBI for the seventh consecutive day for questioning in the actor's death case, the official said. Pithani arrived at the DRDO guest house in a cab around 9 am, he said.

On Wednesday, Pithani was grilled for over 12 hours by the probing agency. The manager of Waterstone Resort, where Rajput had stayed for a brief period, was also seen visiting the DRDO guest house on Wednesday.

A team of Bandra Police here also visited the guest house on Wednesday and left after an hour. Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh and domestic help Deepesh Sawant were present in Rajput's house at Mont Blanc Apartments in suburban Bandra when the 34-year-old actor was found hanging in his room on June 14.

A CBI team on Wednesday visited the state-run Cooper Hospital in the city where Rajput's autopsy was performed. The probing agency sleuths had on Friday recorded the statements of Pithani and Neeraj Singh.

On Saturday, they took Pithani, Neeraj and Sawant to Rajput's flat to reconstruct the sequence of events before he was found dead on June 14. The three were again taken to the flat on Sunday, and questioned at the DRDO guest house.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hurricane Laura makes landfall in Louisiana, one of most powerful storms to hit state

Hurricane Laura made landfall early Thursday in southwestern Louisiana as one of the most powerful storms to hit the state, with forecasters warning it could push a massive wall of water 40 miles inland from the sea. Laura made landfall pac...

WPP declares interim dividend and beats dire forecasts

The worlds biggest advertising company WPP said it had resumed its dividend as a sign of confidence after cost cuts and a switch to faster ad production helped it to beat dire forecasts for second-quarter trading.The British company declare...

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer quits after less than three months as U.S. plans ban

TikTok Chief Executive Officer Kevin Mayer has left short video app firm just three months since joining - and days after TikTok sued the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump over an executive order banning transactions with it in ...

HC dismisses plea seeking declaration of PM CARES funds

The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court on Thursday dismissed a PIL seeking declaration of funds received by the Prime Ministers Citizens Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation PM CARES, a charitable trust created by the Union governmen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020