Rhea's brother Showik reaches DRDO guest house for questioning

Actor Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty arrived at the DRDO guest here on Thursday for questioning by the CBI, which is probing actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, a police official said. This is the first time that a member from Rhea Chakraborty's family is being questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case of Rajput's death.

Showik Chakraborty arrived at the DRDO guest house at Kalina in Santacruz, where the CBI officials are staying, in a car around 10.15 am, the official said. The Supreme Court last week upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged by Rajput's father in Patna against the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting his suicide and misappropriating his money, to the CBI.

Earlier in the morning, Rajput's flat-mate Siddharth Pithani was called by the CBI for the seventh consecutive day for questioning in the actor's death case, the official said. Pithani arrived at the DRDO guest house in a cab around 9 am, he said.

On Wednesday, Pithani was grilled for over 12 hours by the probing agency. The manager of Waterstone Resort, where Rajput had stayed for a brief period, was also seen visiting the DRDO guest house on Wednesday.

A team of Bandra Police here also visited the guest house on Wednesday and left after an hour. Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh and domestic help Deepesh Sawant were present in Rajput's house at Mont Blanc Apartments in suburban Bandra when the 34-year-old actor was found hanging in his room on June 14.

A CBI team on Wednesday visited the state-run Cooper Hospital in the city where Rajput's autopsy was performed. The probing agency sleuths had on Friday recorded the statements of Pithani and Neeraj Singh.

On Saturday, they took Pithani, Neeraj and Sawant to Rajput's flat to reconstruct the sequence of events before he was found dead on June 14. The three were again taken to the flat on Sunday, and questioned at the DRDO guest house.